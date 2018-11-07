CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A missing 16-year-old Camas girl has been found safe.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Wednesday afternoon locating Johna Dugan.
She had last been seen at her home in Camas at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators described her as missing and endangered.
A Vancouver Police Department officer responded to the Walmart store on the 400 block of Northeast 192nd Avenue after a reported sighting of Dugan on Wednesday evening.
The officer located her walking nearby. She was then reunited with her father, according to deputies.
No other details were released.
