PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau were searching for a missing teen Thursday.
Police said Margaret "Maggie" Papadopulos, 17, was last seen Wednesday night in the 4300 block of Southeast 63rd Avenue.
Papadopulos has autism but is able to communicate verbally, according to police.
Thursday evening, police said Margaret was found safe and has returned to her family.
