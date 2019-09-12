GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A missing 12-year-old Gresham boy has been found safe.
Gresham police say Xavier Jackson was last seen at Dexter McCarty Middle School on Thursday at about 3 p.m. after being contacted about some behavioral issues.
Late Thursday, police said Jackson had been located and thanked the public for their help.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
