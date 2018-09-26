GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police said Thursday morning that a 22-year-old man who was reported missing the day before has been located.
Police said Colin Caldart was last seen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at his northeast Gresham home.
Caldart is not familiar with the area and is on the autism spectrum, according to police.
He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black jacket and black pants.
Officers said Thursday morning that Caldart had been located and was safe. Police also thanked everyone who assisted in getting the word out about him but did not release any more information.
