VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing 22-year-old man has been found.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Monday locating Alex Huynh. He was last seen in east Vancouver off of 49th Street and 136th.
Officers said Huynh is autistic with minimal verbal skills.
At around 10:15 a.m., police said Huynh was found and is safe. He will be reunited with his family.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
