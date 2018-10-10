LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A lost mushroom picker was found on Wednesday, thanks to Cowlitz county deputies and community members.
Cowlitz County 911 center received a call about a lost/missing mushroom picker around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kevin Carey, 61, from Longview was last seen in the woods about 3.5 miles off the end of Abernathy Creek Road at 6:30 p.m.
Deputies said he had been mushroom picking with a friend and they got separated.
Deputies and search and rescue volunteers searched the area where he was last seen and searched again the next morning, according to deputies.
Deputies said they received information that Carey had been seen by hunters around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday walking on a logging road.
At 12:43 p.m. Carey was found.
He was evaluated and released to go home with family, according to deputies.
Officials said Carey was in good spirits and didn’t seem to have any injuries.
