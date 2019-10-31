SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The body of a missing 78-year-old mushroom picker has been found, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday that Richard L. Sugai, of Beaverton, was found dead. He was last seen Oct. 19 about 10 miles north of Carson, Washington.
He was in an area where his family had picked mushrooms for decades, according to deputies.
When he didn’t return, search efforts were launched to find him. Search operations were suspended Tuesday, with his family releasing a statement saying, “While we never want to give up hope, with each passing day we believe we have been transitioning from a mission of rescue to one of recovery.”
The family also thanked the crews who had been looking for Sugai.
Deputies said a man reported finding the body Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near an abandoned hunting camp. Sugai's body was located off USFS 60 Road, about 250 yards into the woods and a half mile from where he was last seen.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
My condolences to the Sugai family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.