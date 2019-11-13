PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing Portland man has been found and he is safe, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating James Kepple. He was last seen in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Police were concerned for his safety, saying he uses a motorized wheelchair and has health issues.
By Wednesday evening, police said Kepple had been found.
“Missing persons detectives would like to thank the community members who helped in the search,” according to PPB.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
