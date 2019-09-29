VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a missing 12-year-old boy has returned home safe.
Police say Nash Modin was last seen at his home, on the home’s video surveillance at 5:45 a.m. Sunday as he prepared to leave on his own and dressed for the wet weather. Nash left a note saying he was upset and needed time to reflect, according to police.
Sunday evening, police reported that Nash returned home safe.
