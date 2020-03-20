VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing Vancouver girl has been found, according to police.
Officers asked for the public's help locating Avah A. Plemmons on Friday. She was last seen at around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 132nd Avenue.
By 6 p.m. Friday, Vancouver police said Avah had been located and was back home.
No further details were released by police.
What is a 12 year old doing out at 2 AM?
[thumbup] That is a great question!
Maybe her parents work the graveyard shift?
