VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say 14-year-old Pandora Hertel was found safe in Portland.
She is being reunited with family, according to officers.
Police said she was last seen Jan. 2 after running away from school in Vancouver.
Police put out an alert asking for the public's help locating Hertel on Saturday night, saying she was in need of medication.
A short time later, the Vancouver Police Department reported she was found safe in Portland.
"We appreciate the public's help in trying to locate her," according to Vancouver police.
