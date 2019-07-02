VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department said a 94-year-old who was reported missing has been located
Police said Elinor D. Echlin, who goes by the nickname Penny, left her assisted living facility in her vehicle for a medical appointment Monday at 10:30 a.m. and had not returned.
A Silver Alert was issued with information about her red 2003 Toyota Camry.
Police said an "astute" driver recognized the vehicle and Echlin was located.
No other details were released.
