VANCOUVER,WA (KPTV) - A missing elderly woman was found safe Friday evening.
Vancouver police were seeking the public's help to find Darlene F Seeley, 80, who was considered missing and endangered.
Seeley’s son spoke to her around 3 p.m. on Friday and believed she was having an episode of dementia, according to police.
Police said Darlene returned home safely on her own.
