VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An 11-year-old boy reported missing out of Vancouver Wednesday was found safe.
Police said Matthew A. McTimpeny was last seen at his house and officers asked the public for help in finding him. The Vancouver Police Department said there were no known medical concerns and foul play was not suspected.
Early Thursday morning, VPD said McTimpeny had been located and returned home. No other details were released by police.
