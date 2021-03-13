VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department asks for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Washington who may be in Oregon.
Police say Daniel Dakota Daniels went missing after attempting to contact an estranged family member currently living near Corvallis.
Daniels is described as white, 5'6, 120lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Daniels was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 311.
