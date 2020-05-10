GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 13-year-old girl reported missing on Sunday has been found safe, according to Gresham police.
Police said Phoenyx Canyon after she left her home around 4:30 a.m. and was last seen on surveillance cameras near the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd at around 6 a.m.
Family members located Canyon in downtown Portland on Monday morning, according to police.
Police said she is receiving medical care as a precaution.
No further details were released.
