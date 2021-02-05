TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A teenage boy who hadn’t been seen for almost a week is now back home safe.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help after the family of 15-year-old Eh-Kawyaw Htoo reported him missing early Friday morning.
His family told deputies he was last seen in Troutdale around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said Eh-Kawyaw was wearing dark gray pants and a black coat or hoodie with “Ehkaw” printed on the back.
According to Eh-Kawyaw’s father, the boy has autism and functions at a younger level than his age.
Deputies said his family was concerned for his safety.
Later Friday morning, just before 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said that Eh-Kawyaw was located in Gresham by a community member.
Deputies responded and took him home, where he was reunited with family.
The sheriff's office thanked the public for help in finding Eh-Kawyaw.
Gone for a week, and his parents say he "normally isn't gone this long?" Well how long is he normally gone, and if he's only 15 and lower functioning, then how do you ever let him out of your sight? When a kid like that is gone for a week, it's generally not going to end well. There are those out there who will kidnap kids like that and force them into various forms of trafficking. If I had a kid like that, I would never allow them the freedom to be gone for a week. Something's messed up in that house.
