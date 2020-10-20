GLIDE, OR (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a missing teen who was last seen a week ago has been found safe.
Athena Calvin, 15, of Glide, was last seen Oct. 14 when she left a home on the 300 block of Alexander Lane shortly after 3 p.m.
Deputies said Tuesday they believe she could possibly be attempting to make her way to Texas.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported that Calvin was found safe and unharmed.
No further details were released.
