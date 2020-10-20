GLIDE, OR (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.
Athena Calvin, 15, of Glide, was last seen Oct. 14 when she left a home on the 300 block of Alexander Lane shortly after 3 p.m.
Deputies said Tuesday they believe she could possibly be attempting to make her way to Texas.
Calvin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with light brown hair with blonde hair grown out. She was last known to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471, and reference case 20-4765.
