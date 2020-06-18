VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 15-year-old boy has been located after Vancouver police asked for the public’s help in finding him.
Benjamin MacDavid was last seen in the area of 600 Northeast 118th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police asked anyone who saw him or had any information about his whereabouts to call 911.
Roughly eight hours after he was last seen, Benjamin was reported as found by police.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.