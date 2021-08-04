TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A young woman who was reported missing in Tillamook County on Tuesday was found safe on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Angela Breazile, 19, was last seen early Tuesday morning at a campsite in the forest west of Tillamook. An exact location was not provided. The sheriff's office said Breazile may have been suffering a mental health crisis when she went missing.
The sheriff's office said Breazile's friends searched the area before deputies arrived to help. Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Billy Cloud said K-9 teams and volunteer ground search crews searched all day Tuesday.
"We don't have an exact direction of travel, so we also have deputies continuously driving the roads in the area. It is also possible that she was able to contact someone who may have picked her up," Cloud said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office reported that Breazile was located wandering on a gravel road in the search area. Deputies thanked everyone who helped in efforts to find her.
