YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing five-year-old boy in Yamhill County has been found and is in "good shape."
Officials said around 5:30 p.m the boy was reported missing on Mount Richmond Road between Yamhill and Gaston Wednesday night.
Search and rescue crews along with Portland Police helped with the search with a flir system from the air and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue launched a drone.
The Yamhill and Gaston Fire Departments, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Newberg and Yamhill Police Departments and the Washington County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
