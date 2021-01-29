SALEM, OR (KPTV) –A missing 6-year-old girl reported missing out of Salem was found safe Friday night.
Ivonna Cofey had left her home with her twin sister and became separated at approximately 5:00 p.m., according to SPD.
Cofey was last seen seen in the Lakeside Village Mobile Home park located in the 3300 block of Turner Road SE.
Police said she was found and is safe with her parents. They thank the Salem community for their concern.
