PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man who was last seen Monday has been located.
Ronald Plumb, 61, was released from a hospital in southwest Portland at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday and was expected at an address in southeast Portland, but police said he never arrived.
According to police, Plumb suffers from dementia and may not be able to care for himself.
On Friday morning, police said Plumb was found safe in southeast Portland.
No other details were released.
