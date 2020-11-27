NESKOWIN, OR (KPTV) - A missing 70-year-old hunter was found safe Friday morning after spending the night in the woods of Tillamook County.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the missing man from Hillsboro on Thursday evening. Deputies said the man was hunting in the Neskowin area, but after separating from his group around 3 p.m., he failed to rejoin them.
The rest of his group contacted the sheriff’s office after it became dark outside.
The missing man had a two-way radio, but nobody was able to reach him.
Deputies and volunteers searched until 12:30 a.m. Friday before calling off the search. Crews returned at 7 a.m. Friday and were able to contact the hunter via radio.
The man made his way to Forest Road 12 and connected with a search team.
Besides being cold, deputies said the man appeared to be uninjured.
He told deputies that he got turned around in the timber after dark, “and spent a cold night out in the woods.”
The man was unable to hear rescue crews calling out for him or sounding their sirens Thursday night.
“As a reminder, when recreating in our amazing forests, please let others know where you will be and go with friends. Dress accordingly and be prepared for potential emergencies, knowing our weather can change drastically over a short period,” according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
