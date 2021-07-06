PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing woman who was last seen on the Fourth of July was found safe in southeast Portland on Tuesday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Mui Tran, 71, had left her home in the area of Southeast Holgate and Southeast 83rd Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Police said she goes on walks regularly in the area of Eastport Plaza but may have been disoriented by loud noises associated with fireworks.
Police said Tran has medical problems that cause her to be confused or have difficulty remembering things. She takes medications but does not have them with her. She also left home without money, identification or a cell phone.
Police said she will be returning home safe.
