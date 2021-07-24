MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing 75-year-old Corbett man was found safe, according to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Keith Arthur Andrews was last seen leaving his home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. to pick up a prescription at Kaiser Rockwood Medical Office, MCSO said. It was never picked up, and he hasn't been seen since.
MCSO said he was driving a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Andrews has since been found safe.
