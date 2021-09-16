Missing 79-year-old Portland woman found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say a missing 79-year-old woman was found safe by her family.
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a missing person call in the 300 block of Southeast 133rd Avenue.
Officers learned that Charlene Otis walked away from her home.
She has been diagnosed with dementia and is likely confused.
Otis walks slowly and usually wears a skirt, head covering, and sun darkening eyeglasses. However, there is no information about what she was wearing when she left home.
