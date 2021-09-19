HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A missing 85-year-old Hillsboro man was found dead near Highway 26 on Sunday, according to Hillsboro Police Department.
Donald Sheldon was last seen leaving his home on Friday at about 1:00 p.m. to the DEQ in Hillsboro near Highway 26 and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road, police said.
Sheldon was driving a 1999 beige Honda Odyssey van with Oregon license plate 841DLA. It was later found abandoned on Highway 26 near mile marker 32 near the viewpoint. Police said it appeared that the van ran out of gas, and Sheldon may have walked along Hwy 26 looking for help and gas.
He is approximately 5;10” and 170 pounds, balding with gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a button-up shirt.
https://t.co/vgp6mLc8vZ - Hillsboro Police needing the public's help in locating a missing 85-year old man. (Photo)— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) September 18, 2021
On Sunday, Sheldon was found dead down a steep ravine in rough terrain approximately 30-yards from where his van was found on Hwy 26. Police do not suspect foul play.
https://t.co/qc2jCnS99P - Missing person Donald Sheldon found deceased. (Photo)— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) September 19, 2021
HPD thanks the public,along with the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.
