PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said an 85-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday evening has been found safe.
Adela Chapman left her home in the 16700 block of Southeast Rhine Street just after 7 a.m. on Monday and had not returned home. Police said Chapman has not been diagnosed with any illnesses, but she is believed to have some difficulties with her memory or becoming confused.
Chapman was located in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood at around 8 a.m. Police said an alert community member saw her and recognized her from a news report.
Police said Chapman was evaluated and was unhurt. She is now with her family.
No further details were released.