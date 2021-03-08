CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing 9-year-old girl in Lake Oswego was found safe, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's office.
Vicki McKinzie had last been seen at 6:45 p.m. in the area of Southwest Queens Park Road and Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, CCSO said in a tweet.
Big search right now for missing 9-year-old girl in Lake Oswego. We’re at SW Roosevelt and SW Washington. Police are going door-to-door pic.twitter.com/DU27chh4J4— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 9, 2021
McKinzie was located just before 10:30 p.m.
I’ll add — Vicki was found safe nearby and there’s no criminal element to her hours long disappearance. @fox12oregon https://t.co/JC7D0W97Bg— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 9, 2021
