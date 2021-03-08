CLACKAMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GENERIC

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing 9-year-old girl in Lake Oswego was found safe, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's office.

Vicki McKinzie had last been seen at 6:45 p.m. in the area of Southwest Queens Park Road and Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, CCSO said in a tweet

McKinzie was located just before 10:30 p.m.

