ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies say a missing 76-year-old Aloha woman was found Sunday evening by a community member.
Concerned family members reported that Linda Bell had unexpectedly walked away from her home in the 17700 block of Southwest Vincent Street at about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to deputies.
Deputies said Bell was diagnosed with dementia and has other medical issues. They believed she was traveling on foot with her 5-year-old black and tan German Shepherd.
On Sunday evening, deputies said an alert community member found Bell, who had fallen down alongside the road near Southwest 138th Avenue and Southwest Larch Place in Beaverton.
Bell's German Shepherd was by her side, deputies said.
The community member took Bell to a nearby fire station, and she was then taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
