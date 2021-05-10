WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman who was reported missing Sunday evening after she left her care home in Aloha and was seen on TriMet surveillance footage has been located, deputies said Monday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday night that Debra Lynn Huskey, 68, was last seen just after 7 p.m. when she exited a MAX Green Line train at the Mall 205 stop in Portland. She was recorded by TriMet cameras leaving the station.
According to WCSO, Huskey left her care home in Aloha earlier in the day. She is described as a woman who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and wears glasses. Huskey uses a motorized wheelchair and she was last seen wearing a purple top and floral print pants.
About 11 hours after asking the public for help in finding Huskey, the sheriff's office reported that she had been found. No other details were released.
Praying for this woman and all those involved in helping her.
