WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Washington County say a missing 77-year-old woman has been found safe.
On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., deputies learned Carolyn Poore was missing. She was last seen leaving her home near Southwest 173rd Avenue and Northwest Walker Road around 5:00 p.m. Poore's family told deputies she left in her red 2001 Ford Crown Victoria (Oregon Plate: YBA415).
At 10:30 p.m. deputies found Poore. The WCSO would like to thank the public for their help in finding her.
