PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Deputies in Arizona are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old man they say could be headed to Oregon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Downey, also known as Sam White, has some medical concerns and has been missing since Sunday morning.
Deputies say Downey has been talking recently about wanting to go back to Oregon. He has previously been a truck driver and may be seen near truck stops, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he may appear to be disoriented or confused and may use random names to identify himself due to his current mental status.
According to the sheriff’s office, Downey has been reported to be wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt of an unknown color with slippers that are fuzzy inside.
Downey is white, stands around 5-feet-6-inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds, according to deputies. He has blue eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information on Downey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.