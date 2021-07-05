BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department says a missing Beaverton girl has been found safe.
Kiki Jallen went missing in the area of Greenway Park in South Beaverton, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black and white swimsuit.
Beaverton police wants to thank to the public for helping locate the missing girl
