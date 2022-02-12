VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The missing boy was located and return home according to the Vancouver Police department.

Police said 12-year-old Jay Hunter was last seen Friday at Wy-East Middle School.

Hunter is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange and blue shirt, gray jeans, white shoes and had a black and gray backpack.