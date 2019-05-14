MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A missing California teenager has been reunited with her family after police say a man and woman transported her to Oregon, provided her with marijuana and engaged her in prostitution.
Lucious James Roy, 32, of Stockton, CA, and Dawniel Santangelo, 41, also of Stockton, were arrested last week on sex trafficking charges, according to Medford police. Officers say the pair acted together to transport the 15-year-old runaway from California to Oregon.
A parent of the child from Modesto, CA, told law enforcement earlier this month she believed her daughter was at the Motel 6 on Biddle Road and was possibly the victim of sex trafficking. The child had been missing from her Modesto home since April 29, according to police.
Officers on May 10 responded to the motel and determined the missing girl was likely in a particular room. They say the occupants of the room were initially uncooperative but eventually opened the door.
Officers found the missing girl in the room, as well as Roy and Santangelo and an 18-year-old girl. Detectives believe Roy and Santangelo acted together and continue to investigate this case.
Police say the 18-year-old has also been reunited with her family.
Both suspects are facing charges including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and deliver of marijuana to minor. Roy’s bail is set at $300,000 and Santangelo's bail is $250,000.
