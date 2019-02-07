WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Cedar Hills woman who was reported missing late Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Anna Short, 60, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 12600 block of Southwest Butner Boulevard.
Deputies, along with a K-9 team and the Air Support Unit, searched the area but did not locate Short.
The sheriff's office said at around 7:52 p.m., a TriMet driver believed to have spotted Short getting off a bus at West Burnside Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue.
Portland police search the area but did not locate her.
The sheriff's office said Short was new to the area and was not believed to have access to a cell phone. Deputies believed she may have been lost and unable to care for herself.
The sheriff's office said Short was located Thursday morning at a warming shelter by Clackamas County deputies.
Short was uninjured and has been reunited with her family.
