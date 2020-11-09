Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

File image

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who was reported missing Monday by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has been located. 

Earl Mills, 71, was last seen on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Southeast 62nd Avenue and Southeast Hazel Street.

The sheriff's office said Mills suffers from dementia.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office tweeted that Mills was found and had returned to his residence.

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Bahlsach
Bahlsach

Well shoot,3rd in line for a Biden joke.

Well was it him?

Report Add Reply
Charlatan
Charlatan

How could Biden have gone missing?

Report Add Reply
Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

He answer to the name "Joe Biden."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.