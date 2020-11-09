CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who was reported missing Monday by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has been located.
Earl Mills, 71, was last seen on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Southeast 62nd Avenue and Southeast Hazel Street.
The sheriff's office said Mills suffers from dementia.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office tweeted that Mills was found and had returned to his residence.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Well shoot,3rd in line for a Biden joke.
Well was it him?
How could Biden have gone missing?
He answer to the name "Joe Biden."
