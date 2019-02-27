CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found safe and is healthy and in good spirits.
Deputies Wednesday said they were concerned for the welfare of Jill Doss because she is living with Alzheimer’s.
The sheriff's office just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday said Doss had been found and was reunited with her family.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.