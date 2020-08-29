CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV)- The Corvallis Police Department announced on Saturday that Ava Carey was found safe in a neighboring state.
Carey had been missing since Aug. 20 when she last seen leaving her home with her skateboard in the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard. She was reportedly going to a nearby park.
When Carey did not come home when expected, police said her family reported her missing.
The family amplified concern for her well-being since she is a special needs child, police said.
Carey’s family and the Corvallis Police Department thank the community for the outpouring of support and assistance in finding her.
The Corvallis Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank the agencies of the Benton County Major Crimes Team (Albany Police Department, Philomath Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Benton County District Attorney’s Office, and the local Federal Bureau of Investigations along with their Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team) for their tireless efforts this past week to locate Ava.
The family asks for privacy at this time.
