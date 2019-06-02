VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man and woman from Vancouver who were reported missing have been found safe near the U.S.-Canada border.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Sunday locating 81-year-old Wesley and 72-year-old Crystil Cherry. Officers said they were last seen leaving their east Vancouver home Saturday morning.
There was concern that they may have been in need of medical assistance.
Police reported Monday morning that Wesley and Crystil Cherry were found safe near the border.
No further information was released.
