WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing and endangered Tuesday has been located.
Murray Griffith, 56, was last seen Tuesday at around 10 a.m. on Southwest Stacey Street in Aloha. The sheriff's office said he took a cab to the Safeway in Forest Grove.
The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday morning that Griffith was located by the Forest Grove Police Department.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
