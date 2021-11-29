UPDATE: Police say Nielsen has been found and has been reunited with family.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered elderly man.
Police said Norman Nielsen, 89, was last seen on Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. when he left his home in Vancouver. He left in his tan 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate YBA753.
According to police, Nielsen has mental health issues, physical health issues, and may be experiencing a mental health episode causing him to be confused and disoriented.
Nielsen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 186 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, blue jeans, black Puma sneakers and wire rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information about Nielsen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.