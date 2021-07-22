CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said on Thursday a missing and endangered man from the Hockinson area was found safe.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold left his house just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. He is autistic and functions at a 12-year-old level.
On Sunday, 30 volunteers with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team searched the area around Dubrovsky-Griswold’s home. The volunteers also spoke with neighbors, looking for possible video of him walking in the area. The team used a search dog and drones as part of the search.
According to police Dubrovsky-Griswold was spotted by someon at the WINCO store on Northeast Andresen Road Thursday evening. He has since been reunited with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.