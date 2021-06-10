PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a man who was a danger to himself and others has been located.
Davry Lee, 52, was last seen leaving Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.
He was on a civil hold due to a neurological issue that causes him to act erratically and he needs urgent medical care. Police say he is now getting the necessary care.
