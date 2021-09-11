VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A missing endangered 66-year-old Vancouver man was found safe, according to Vancouver Police Department.
Richard Denney was last seen at his home in Vancouver at 8 a.m. on Saturday, police said. His family said he is mentally incapable of caring for himself and suffers severely from Alzheimer’s.
Denney is described as 6’2”, 162 pounds, with gray hair and beard. He was possibly wearing a black jacket with an airplane on the back and blue jeans.
VPD said he has safely returned home.
