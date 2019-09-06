DRAIN, OR (KPTV) - A missing Eugene woman was found days after her abandoned car was located in Douglas County.
A family member confirmed to deputies that 24-year-old Hannah Justine Fox was found alive at around 12:15 p.m. Friday. She was located by people on private timber land about three-quarters of a mile from where her 2004 Toyota Camry was found on Umpqua Highway 99 near Drain.
The car was discovered Tuesday night unlocked with several items of value inside, according to deputies.
Fox told deputies that she had gone for a hike and became lost.
Fox was last seen Monday night and a search operation for her was launched Tuesday. Resources included ground teams, K-9 teams, ATV units and air crews. The search area included a mix of heavy brush, timber and downed trees from winter storms.
Fox told deputies that she heard searchers in the area, but did not respond to them.
She was taken to the hospital Friday for an evaluation. Deputies said she was in “stable” condition.
