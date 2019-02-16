PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help Saturday locating Arianna Runs Through.
Investigators said she has autism and they believed she snuck out of her hotel room and then got lost. She was last seen near the Gateway Transit Center on an eastbound MAX train Saturday morning.
On Saturday night, police said a social media tip led to locating her at Lloyd Center.
She has now been reunited with her family.
No other details were released by police.
